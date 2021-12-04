Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.95% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

