GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get GMS alerts:

NYSE:GMS opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.