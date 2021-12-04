GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.38, but opened at $58.88. GMS shares last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 748 shares traded.

The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 68.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 122.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

