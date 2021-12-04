Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GOL opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

GOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

