Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 843,269 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 18.5% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 6,998,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,962 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

