Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $785,000 Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $444.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

