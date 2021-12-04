Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,400,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,847,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 484,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300,810 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 292,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter.

SH stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

