Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $848,000 in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $814,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $6.08 on Friday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.