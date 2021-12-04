Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,803 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSSC opened at $46.11 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $846.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.