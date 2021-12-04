Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,978,895 Shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978,895 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gores Metropoulos II were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMIIU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $172,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

