Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,689 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 113.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DDIV opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

