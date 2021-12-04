Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives $23.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDP. Capital One Financial downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Johnson Rice cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock valued at $52,845,620 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 482,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,648. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

