GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $492,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Karsten Voermann sold 12,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $541,692.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00.

GDRX stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.