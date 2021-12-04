GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $8,896,709.79 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $8,896,709.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, December 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $6,297,621.12.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $7,002,520.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $3,084,605.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $10,775,730.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

