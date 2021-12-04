GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

