GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 669 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock worth $808,052,785. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

