Grant Craighead Acquires 389,520 Shares of Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) Stock

Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) insider Grant Craighead purchased 389,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,952.00 ($27,822.86).

Grant Craighead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Grant Craighead purchased 294,174 shares of Canterbury Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,359.14 ($23,113.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Canterbury Resources Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea. The company primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold deposits. Its property portfolio includes 100% owned Briggs, Mannersley, and Fig Tree tenements located in Queensland; Ekuti Range project; Wamum project, which covers Idzan Creek and Wamum Creek copper-gold deposits; and Bismarck project situated in Papua New Guinea.

