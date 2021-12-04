Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $150.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00333031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

