GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.03

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 23457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $904.24 million, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 2.71.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,037,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

