Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Shares Down 4.5%

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.70. 360,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,529,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44.

Guardforce AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFAI)

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

