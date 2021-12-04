HaloDAO Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 20% against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $427,511.98 and $46,111.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.26 or 0.08349915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00065408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,996.50 or 0.99266961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002650 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

