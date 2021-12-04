Halving Coin Trading Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.76 or 0.07813827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,742.31 or 0.99575451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

