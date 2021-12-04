Harmony Price Down 24.5% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $294.72 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.11 or 0.00427155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00239212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,267,131,611 coins and its circulating supply is 11,454,439,611 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

