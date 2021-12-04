Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 194.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 244,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 311,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $29.52 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

