Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,200 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 815,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.15. 349,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

