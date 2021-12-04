Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

HE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 349,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

