HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CODX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

