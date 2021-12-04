Head-To-Head Comparison: AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Compass (NYSE:COMP)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AGM Group and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $50,000.00 3,798.42 -$1.07 million N/A N/A Compass $3.72 billion 0.98 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

AGM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AGM Group and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80

Compass has a consensus target price of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 133.54%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than AGM Group.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75%

Summary

AGM Group beats Compass on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service. The company was founded by Zhen Tao Jiang and Wen Jie Tang on April 27, 2015 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

