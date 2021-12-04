Head to Head Comparison: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get BioCardia alerts:

This table compares BioCardia and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -1,237.37% -72.74% -57.67% REGENXBIO -228.08% -44.70% -26.35%

This table compares BioCardia and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $140,000.00 226.55 -$15.00 million ($0.70) -2.69 REGENXBIO $154.57 million 8.46 -$111.25 million ($5.17) -5.92

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioCardia and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00 REGENXBIO 0 2 5 1 2.88

REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $58.25, indicating a potential upside of 90.42%. Given REGENXBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than BioCardia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats BioCardia on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.