Head-To-Head Comparison: Micron Solutions (MICR) & Its Rivals

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS: MICR) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Micron Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 12.63% N/A N/A Micron Solutions Competitors -280.71% -20.29% -14.24%

This table compares Micron Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million $1.15 million 3.25 Micron Solutions Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 11.22

Micron Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 18.82, indicating that their average share price is 1,782% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Micron Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions Competitors 235 950 1780 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 38.18%. Given Micron Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Micron Solutions rivals beat Micron Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

