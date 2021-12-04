Head to Head Survey: Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) vs. Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.40 million N/A N/A Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 75.94 -$298.67 million ($0.87) -50.93

Tenaya Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -1,143.19% -28.57% Vir Biotechnology -35.98% -13.73% -9.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenaya Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 1 2 3 0 2.33

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.58%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $78.83, indicating a potential upside of 77.91%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

