HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after buying an additional 1,278,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after buying an additional 994,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 699,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth $13,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

