HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

HHR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at $13,176,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at $317,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 52,584 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

