Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,441 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.49.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,436.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,052 shares of company stock worth $4,840,258. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.