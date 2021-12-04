Helpico (HELP) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Helpico has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market capitalization of $425.55 and $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00061779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00070011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.69 or 0.07791188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00088711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,888.82 or 0.99902412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

