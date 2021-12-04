Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,397.05

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,397.05 ($18.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,330 ($17.38). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,345 ($17.57), with a volume of 10,844 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,397.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.23 million and a PE ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

