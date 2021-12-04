Henry Yu Sells 4,010 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Director Henry Yu sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $15,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Henry Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Henry Yu sold 4,000 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $16,120.00.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

