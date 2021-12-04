Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $18.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 854,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

