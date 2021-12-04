Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 725,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $664.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

