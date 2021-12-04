HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 83,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HHLA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,881. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,824,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 361,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,559,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

