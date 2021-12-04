High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Shares Sold by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in High Tide were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HITI. Roth Capital began coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of HITI opened at $5.44 on Friday. High Tide Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. Analysts expect that High Tide Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

High Tide Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

