HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares traded up 8.8% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.58. 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Specifically, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.