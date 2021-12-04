Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

