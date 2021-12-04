Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.17. Approximately 3,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 777,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

HGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $1,441,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 181.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.