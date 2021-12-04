Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.17. Approximately 3,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 777,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.
HGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.13.
In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $1,441,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 181.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)
Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.
