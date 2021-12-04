HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Down 7.9%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 158,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,503,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

