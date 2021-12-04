Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.