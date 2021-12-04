Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,675 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,591,000. South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,893,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.69 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

