Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average of $153.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

