Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $950,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $71,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $84,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $173,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.80 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.