Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $950,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $71,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $84,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.80 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.