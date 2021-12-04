Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.87% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 53.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period.

PAUG opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.